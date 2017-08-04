Scotland’s population up to record 5.4 million

Scotland’s population has grown to a record 5.4 million following another rise in migration.

New figures from the National Records of Scotland show 5,404,700 people living in Scotland as of June 2016, up from 5,373,000 the previous year.

The increase has been attributed to immigration, with 46,300 people coming to Scotland from the rest of the United Kingdom, compared with 37,500 leaving for the rest of the UK, and 40,400 coming from overseas, compared with 17,500 leaving for overseas.

The net gain of 32,000 compares with 28,000 in the previous year and is the highest net in-migration figure since 2006/07.

Migrants tended to be younger, with a peak age for moves into Scotland of 19, while it is 23 for those leaving.

The figures also show 54,488 births were registered in Scotland in 2016, 1.1% fewer births than in 2015 and the lowest annual total since 2005.

Meanwhile 56,728 deaths were registered, 1.5% fewer than in 2015.