Scotland’s play-off tie with Israel in doubt as football remains suspended due to coronavirus

Members of the Scottish Football Association (SFA) will meet tomorrow to discuss the ban on matches in Europe, imposed following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The SFA Board decided on March 13 to suspend all football under its jurisdiction until further notice, also following advice from the Scottish Government which banned events of more than 500 people, on Sunday.

The Scottish Professional Football League board today postponed the playing of Ladbrokes League fixtures pending any government order, and will not reinstate fixtures until under further direction from the SFA.

It was announced earlier today that 171 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland.

The Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup final, scheduled for March 28, is also postponed on the same basis as the league fixtures.

A Uefa conference call (involving all 55 associations, the European Clubs Association, the European Leagues and FIFPro, the world players’ union) will take place tomorrow, Tuesday March 17.

A decision on the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals and UEFA Nations League play-off against Israel will be made by the Scottish FA Board after that conference call.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive, said: “The focus of the Scottish FA remains the public health, the emergency services and the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff across the game.

“Many thousands of fans are looking forward to the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals and the Uefa Nations League play-off against Israel.

“We understand that they, and all fans of Scottish football, will want urgent clarity about those games. We expect to be in a position after tomorrow’s UEFA conference call, to make a further announcement.”

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “The significant challenges being faced by people all over the country have put sport firmly in perspective.

“However, we have a responsibility to deal with the many difficult issues caused by this outbreak and are working hard with the SFA, with our clubs, and with government departments to arrive at the best possible outcome for our game.

“We are very conscious of the desire of all 42 Ladbrokes SPFL clubs and their fans to know, as soon as possible, of our plans for the league, but everyone recognises we are facing what is arguably the most challenging time in our sport’s history.

“There are undoubtedly going to be further challenges ahead, but everyone involved is pulling together as one and we will continue to make decisions in the very best interests of the game as a whole.”

