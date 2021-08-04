Scotland’s non-alcoholic botanical spirit Feragaia celebrates export deals to Canada and Australia

The owners of Scotland’s first distilled alcohol-free spirit have secured their first export deals to Canada and Australia.

Launched in Fife by business partners Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild in August 2019, the five-figure sum deal will see 750 bottles head to each country in the coming days.

Teaming up with Canadian importers and distributors, Drink Better, and Australia Natural Drinks who import all-natural and authentic non-alcoholic drinks for adults, the duo are looking forward to getting their product overseas and kickstarting the firms’ exporting journey.

Export beginnings

Bill, who hails from Fife, gave up a successful career in America to return to the East Neuk where he has been growing the company.

He said: “The first two orders for our export launch total a five-figure sum across Canada and Australia.

“They are our first two export markets, and it is very exciting to see them both go live at the same time.

“Canada and Australia both share and enjoy many of the same values as we do with Feragaia here in Scotland. Feragaia translates to “wild earth”, and Canada and Australia are two countries that can certainly claim to be wild earth by definition, meaning and purpose.

“Healthier living and more moderated drinking habits are growing across Canada and Australia. With drink driving an issue across both countries, Feragaia brings an authentic and taste rich drink alternative.

“Being distilled, blended and bottled here in Scotland we hope to hit the ground running with much excitement generated early on across both markets.

“Separately, both countries also have a deep-rooted connection to Scotland, with 14% of Canadians and 10% of Australians being direct descendants.”

USA and Europe

Another market on Bill’s radar is the USA and Europe.

Having lived and worked in America for five years the duo are now in discussions with various American importers and distributors to purchase the product which was developed over 18 months and uses 14 botanicals including chamomile, seaweed, blackcurrant and bay leaf.

He added: “In our second year trading it is great to see us fly the flag as Scotland’s distilled alcohol-free spirit in these markets, especially with so much growth potential ahead.

“Bigger orders have been forecast off the back of the first order for 750 bottles to each country so we’re looking forward to seeing how it is received.”

Feragaia sells for around £25 for a 500ml bottle and can be enjoyed with a tonic, soda or as part of a cocktail.

It is also stocked in more than 100 outlets including Harrods and top bars, restaurants and hotels.

