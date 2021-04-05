Scotland’s largest teaching union calls for end to zero-hour contracts for supply teachers

Scotland’s largest teaching union has called for an end to zero-hours contracts for supply teachers after their survey showed nearly half were offered no work in January.

An end to zero-hours supply lists is one of three key demands by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) in their manifesto for an education led recovery.

It follows a survey conducted by the union earlier this year which found that 40% of their members had no contracted hours in the first month of the new term.

Over half of respondents (50.6%) also said they worked “slightly or significantly fewer hours” in January 2021.

Only 6% of members have said that they have been contracted to work more hours in January 2021 compared to the same month in 2020.

Of the more than 1,600 EIS members who responded to the survey, 5.1% were registered with Fife Council – the sixth highest out of the 32 council areas in Scotland.

A further 3.5% were registered in Perth and Kinross, and 2.1% and 1.5% were registered in Dundee and Angus respectively.

“Limited work” available

Respondents who indicated that they had worked fewer hours in January 2021 than in January 2020 were also asked to highlight what the difference was in these working days.

Around 15% of members said they had their work reduced by more than 25 days, with just over 40% saying they had lost one to 10 days work in comparison to the same timeframe in 2020.

It should be noted that the vast majority (85%) of members confirmed that they have had their current arrangements honoured.

However, 15% of respondents indicated that they had seen a reduction in hours or an early termination to their contract.

When asked about their current employment status, just over a third of respondents (35.8%) said that they were currently seeking supply work.

Of these, nearly half (43.8%) indicated that they had been advised that “there is limited work as a result of current lockdown restrictions.”

Pupils in P1 to P3 returned to classrooms full time on February 22, with pupils in P4 to P7 – as well as some secondary pupils – returning on March 15.

All secondary school pupils will return full time after their Easter break.

There has been “no communication”

The survey also offered members the opportunity to share any further concerns or issues that they would like the EIS to raise on their behalf.

Over 600 comments were recorded, with members highlighting their frustrations around securing work, as well as their anxieties around school safety in light of the current pandemic.

One respondent claimed they had “no communication” from Fife Council regarding a renewal of their contract which was due to finish at the end of January.

They said: “I am on a three day short term contract until January 29.

“I have had no other offers of employment from Fife since the start of term and expect that there won’t be.

“I covered classes almost every day October to December 2020 but now supply teachers have been forgotten about.”

“If any teacher registered to work with us on supply has any questions or queries about working with us, I would encourage them to get in touch.” Shelagh McLean, head of education & children’s services at Fife Council

Shelagh McLean, head of education & children’s services at Fife Council said: “This survey appears to have taken place at the very start of the calendar year when circumstances nationally were changing rapidly.

“We’re disappointed to hear that a supply teacher was concerned about the likely availability of work at that time, as they are a very valuable resource and we have continued to offer work throughout the term.

“In Fife, our messaging system records a supply teacher as unavailable for new contracts for the days/weeks they are contracted to work in one of our schools. This ensures that they do not receive multiple offers of additional work until an existing contract with us is ending.

“If any teacher registered to work with us on supply has any questions or queries about working with us, I would encourage them to get in touch.”

Concerns education has become a “political football”

Writing in the manifesto, Larry Flanagan EIS general secretary said that Scotland’s education has become a “political football” and called for more to be done reduce inequality.

He said: “In calling for an education led recovery from the impact of the pandemic, the EIS demands from all political parties, commitments to concrete policies and the necessary investment which will restore and build upon the solid foundations of Scotland’s Education system and support progress to a fairer, more equitable and more just Scotland. ”

Responding to concerns over the use of supply teachers during the pandemic, the Scottish Government has previously said the recruitment and employment of supply teachers in local authority schools are matters for individual councils.

A spokesperson also highlighted the “£80m of additional investment in education staff, which is sufficient for the recruitment of around 1,400 additional teachers and 200 support staff this year, and a further £45m of new funding to support the delivery of remote learning.”