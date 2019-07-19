Scotland’s largest children’s charity offers free entry to Dundee Kiltwalk

Scotland’s largest children’s charity is offering free entry to Dundee Kiltwalk.

Walkers who sign up in aid of Aberlour Child Care Trust and who pledge to raise at least £150 in sponsor money will benefit from free entry to the event.

The charity provides lifeline care for vulnerable children, young people and their families in Dundee and across Scotland.

Tracey Dammer manages two Aberlour services. She said: “I have seen first-hand just how difficult it is to keep funds coming in to keep our services running and continue to support all the children and young people the charity works with.”

The Kiltwalk has become one of Scotland’s most popular mass- participation events, with more than 20,000 walkers taking part in 2018.

The Dundee event is on August 18. To claim free entry, email fundraising@aberlour.org.uk.