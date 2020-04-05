Scotland’s chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood resigns

Scotland’s chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, has resigned after being criticised for not adhering to social distancing advice by visiting her second home.

Dr Calderwood apologised earlier today after photos of herself and her family near a coastal retreat in Earlsferry were published in The Scottish Sun on Saturday.

She told a briefing at the Scottish Government headquarters in Edinburgh she had also visited the home in Fife last weekend with her husband.

Dr Calderwood told the briefing: “I did not follow the advice I’m giving to others and I’m truly sorry for that… what I did was wrong, I’m very sorry. It will not happen again.

“I know how important the advice is that I have issued. I do not want my mistake to distract from that.”

In a statement released late on Sunday, Dr Calderwood said: “I am deeply sorry for my actions and the mistakes I have made.

“The First Minister and I have had a further conversation this evening and we have agreed that the justifiable focus on my behaviour risks becoming a distraction from the hugely important job that government and the medical profession has to do in getting the country through this coronavirus pandemic.

“Having worked so hard on the government’s response, that is the last thing I want.”