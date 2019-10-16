‘Scotland’s biggest gin festival’ heading to Dundee next month

Dundee drinkers have the chance for a bumper gin and tonic day at this year’s Gin Fest.

The popular event is spread over two sessions on Saturday November 9 and organiser Carrie Shannon expects more than 700 people to swarm to the Bonar Hall.

It is billed as Scotland’s biggest gin festival and this year it’ll feature nine new gins plus a prosecco bar. There’s also a cocktail bar where bartenders will be making gin-based cocktails.

Visitors receive their own Gin Fest balloon glass, brochure and a complementary drink voucher for their £16 entry fee.

Various Scottish gins are featured including Smithies from Arbroath and Pilgrims Gin from St Andrews.

Carrie said: “It’s not just your basic gin and tonic any more.

“There are loads of different flavours so people who don’t think they like gin will find there is one they enjoy.”