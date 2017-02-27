Scotland’s best kebab house revealed

Kebab shops in Angus and Perth reached the final of a national competition to claim the title of Best Kebab House in Scotland.

However, Dundee failed to have any shops shortlisted for prizes in 15 categories, ranging from Best Kebab Van to Best Newcomer and Best Fine Dining.

Dino’s of Forfar and Marmaris in Perth were amongst ten businesses to be shortlisted.

Members of the public were invited to nominate their favourite kebab shops. These were whittled down to a shortlist based on the number of public votes received with bonus points for nominations from MPs.

Winners, Alla-Turca in Glasgow, were crowned the Scottish winners after a final round of judging by the judging panel, including Shadow Economic Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and fellow MP Nadhim Zahawi.