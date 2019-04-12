Friday, April 12th 2019 Show Links
SCOTLAND: Work begins on memorial sculpture for 14-year-old killed in terrorist attack

by Steven Rae
April 12, 2019, 12:52 pm
© Greater Manchester Police/PAEilidh MacLeod
Eilidh MacLeod
The design for a memorial to Eilidh MacLeod has been unveiled nearly two years after the teenager was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.

Work is continuing on the bronze sculpture – featuring a young female bagpiper with her pipes at rest, reaching out a hand to a young boy also learning the instrument – which is hoped to be established on the Isle of Barra next year.

The 14-year-old was one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack on May 22 2017, with a trust set up in her name to help fund a memorial.

Although Eilidh was a keen piper, the life-size sculpture by Essex-based artist Jenna Gearing is not based on the teenager’s own appearance, or that of any specific individual, at the wish of her family.

Instead it is said to be a visual representation of the love, unity, resilience and diversity encompassing her life and the Outer Hebridean island she called home.

