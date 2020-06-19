Scotland Women’s head coach Shelley Kerr inspires young female players with virtual chat

There was an evening to remember for female footballers in Dundee as they came face to face (at least in a virtual setting) with one of their heroes.

Scotland Women’s national team manager Shelley Kerr, who led the nation to last summer’s world cup in France, shared a Zoom call with players and coaches from the Dryburgh Athletic Girls & Ladies Club.

Shelley spent an hour chatting with the girls during the video conference.

In a very special night for all involved, Shelley answered questions on her career.

She also offered some great insight into what it’s like to manage your country while providing an array of tips for Dryburgh’s young female footballers – including some great ways to hone your skills and stay active during lockdown.

Dryburgh chairman John Beatt said it had been an evening the girls and ladies would not forget in a hurry.

“It really was a fantastic experience,” he said.

“We are so grateful Shelley took the time out to chat to the girls.

“She candidly answered all their questions and I know they really appreciated it and got a lot out of it. She offered plenty of inspiration to both the players and coaches and it was a truly memorable event.

“Lockdown has obviously been tough for everyone and all the girls have been missing their football so this was a big highlight.”

Shelley, who played at centre back, captained Scotland as well as clubs including Kilmarnock and Hibernian.

During her playing career, she won every domestic honour in Scotland and played in the UEFA Women’s Cup.

Shelley won a total of 59 caps for Scotland and her impressive CV also includes a managerial spell at Arsenal and time in charge of the Stirling University men’s team.

She became Scotland manager in 2017.