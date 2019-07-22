SCOTLAND: Woman sheds incredible 10.5 stone after mum loses cancer battle

A north-east woman was inspired to lose almost half her body weight after watching her mum fight a brave battle against cancer.

Julie Farquhar, 42, has been crowned Garioch Girl 2019 after losing an impressive 10-and-a-half stone.

The mum-of-three weighed almost 22 stone at her heaviest, after struggling to eat healthily when her mother was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

Vera Wild sadly died at the age of 61 five years ago, but her battle against the disease inspired Julie, to give herself a “fighting chance”, living as healthily as she could – going from a size 26 to a 10 in the process.

For the full story, see The Evening Express website.