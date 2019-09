A woman has admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs after police found amphetamine worth £58,000 at her home.

Lorraine Mitchell, known as Ironside, 58, was snared after police officers received intelligence that drug dealing was going on at a property on Seaton Drive, Aberdeen, in February this year, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

She is to be sentenced on October 30.

