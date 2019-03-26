SCOTLAND: Two women arrested after heroin and cocaine worth £52,000 recovered in north-east

Class A drugs with a potential ‘street’ value of £52,000 have been seized from a vehicle which was stopped by police.

The vehicle was travelling on A96 – the main route from Aberdeen to the Highlands – when it was stopped near Inverurie yesterday at around 6.30pm.

Cocaine and heroin were recovered during the operation which involved officers from various units in the north-east.

Two women aged 26 and 52 from the Moray area were arrested in connection and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. They will appear in court at a later date.

