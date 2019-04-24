SCOTLAND: Two teens, aged 15 and 17, charged with attempted murder

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempted murder – along with another teen and a woman, after a man was left with serious injuries while walking through Aberdeen city centre.

A 44-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were taken to hospital after the incident on Union Terrace on Saturday.

The man’s injuries were described as serious, while the woman received minor injuries.

Appearing in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged in connection with the incident was Courtney Maule, 20, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy – neither of who can be named for legal reasons.

Maule, of Aberdeen, and the two teens are all charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder.

Maule is further charged with assault to injury and vandalism.

They made no plea during the hearing and the case against them was committed for further examination.

Maule was remanded in custody and expected to appear in court again next week, while the teens were released on bail.

