Three people have been charged after a family was allegedly attacked while walking through Aberdeen city centre.

A 44-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were taken to hospital after the incident, said to have taken place on Union Terrace.

The man’s injuries were described as “serious” by police.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, and a woman, aged 20, are expected to appear in court in connection with the incident tomorrow.

