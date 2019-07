Two men are due in court after more than half-a-million pounds worth of cannabis was seized in the north-east.

The “significant” recovery of around £520,000 worth of the drug was made in the Elphin Street area of New Aberdour, which is around 40 miles north of Aberdeen.

The intelligence-led operation was carried out following reports from the public and resulted in the arrests on Friday.

The men, aged 25 and 21, are due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

