Two men have been arrested following the death of a man in the north-east.

Police were called to an address in the Cuminestown area about 4.45am today, reports The Evening Express.

The village is around 20 miles west from Peterhead and has a population of less than 500 people.

© Google

An injured man was conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, however he has sadly died.

Police said inquiries were at an early stage, and there would be a large police presence in the area while investigations are carried out.

For the full story, see The Evening Express website.