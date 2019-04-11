SCOTLAND: Tragedy as one-year-old girl dies after fall from third floor window

A toddler who fell from a third floor window of a flat in West Dunbartonshire has died in hospital.

Police confirmed the one-year-old died after the incident on Dumbarton Road in Clydebank.

She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow where she later tragically passed away.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Family Protection Unit based at Clydebank Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 1888.

As with most sudden, accidental deaths, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.