A pensioner’s body was pulled from the River Spey on Saturday.

The river was taped off opposite the Mash Tun Pub in Aberlour, Moray, after the body was found at about 11.50am.

A police spokesman said: “An elderly male was found dead in the water and there is no suspicious circumstances.

“A report is being passed onto the procurator fiscal in due course.”

The man has yet to be identified.