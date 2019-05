A trawlerman has died while on holiday with his family in Spain.

Steven West, from Banff, is believed to have fallen ill on Wednesday night and went to bed in the resort town of Torremolinos.

Yesterday, friends confirmed the 45-year-old had died and described him as a “brilliant guy” who would be a “big miss”.

It is understood Mr West and his wife Leandra flew to the Costa del Sol on Sunday.

The Foreign Office confirmed staff were providing support to the family.

For the full story, including tributes from friends, see The Press and Journal website.