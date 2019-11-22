Scotland to face Israel in Euro 2020 play-off semi final at Hampden

Scotland will face Israel in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final at Hampden on March 26.

If Steve Clarke’s side progress, they face the winner of the Norway vs Serbia tie, five days later.

Israel were one of four teams, alongside Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary, which Scotland could have drawn.

Scotland earned their play-off place by winning Nations League Group C1, with Israel second.

If Scotland do progress, their tie against either Norway or Serbia will be away from home.

Scotland have scored 11 goals in their last three games in their qualification group, including six against San Marino (see video below), but a disastrous 3-0 loss to Kazakhstan in the opening game, and defeats at the hands of Belgium and Russia, derailed the Scots’ hopes of direct qualification through the group stage.