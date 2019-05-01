SCOTLAND: Thug threatened to ‘gut’ pregnant woman with kitchen knife

A north-east bar owner said he would reject an apology from a knife-wielding thug who threatened to “gut” him – and his pregnant partner.

Steve Macdonald was unloading beer at The Square in Kintore with his partner Abbie Smith, who was then seven months pregnant, when Richard Ettles, 39, grabbed a 3.5in kitchen knife and approached them

The couple ran inside and locked the door to protect themselves and customers as Ettles shouted he would “gut them” with the knife and repeatedly stabbed it into the door.

After police were called, Ettles bit an officer who tried to arrest him and told officers he would “shoot and kill them” once his handcuffs were removed.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court he admitted four offences – having previously denied them.

