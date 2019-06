A thief who raided a supermarket was found hiding in a meat fridge drinking lighter fluid.

Concerned staff at the Aldi store in the Cornhill Shopping Arcade in Aberdeen feared Sean Paxton would do himself serious harm and begged him to stop.

The city’s sheriff court heard the 49-year-old subsequently left, only to sneak into another store to steal meat, a ring, a purse and a mobile phone.

