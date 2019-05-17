SCOTLAND: Teens charged over ‘doctored images’ mocking disabled girl

Two youths have been charged in connection with an alleged trolling incident against a disabled six-year-old disabled girl.

A 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, who are pupils at Meldrum Academy in Aberdeenshire, will now be sent in front of the children’s panel.

Judith Davis, from Pitmedden, said pictures of her daughter Hannah, who has Pfeiffer syndrome, were doctored and shared by pupils from Meldrum Academy.

One showed her daughter in a wheelchair superimposed on various images in an insulting manner, which had been allegedly been made and shared by pupils at Meldrum Academy.

One of them showed the infant superimposed on a movie poster, and another was of her on a motorway.

The third showed her lying in a disabled parking space.

