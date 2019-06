A teenager who raped four victims and horrifically attacked a fifth with a razor blade has been locked up for six years.

Kyle Park befriended one of the girls and the 13-year-old began to communicate with him through the social media site Facebook and started to spend time with him.

But when she visited Park at his family home in Aberdeen in July 2017, he raped the child, initially punching her in the ribs when she said she wanted to leave.

For the full story, see The Evening Express website.