SCOTLAND: Teen jailed after selling drugs to schoolgirl who ended up in hospital

A teenager’s growing drug empire was smashed by police after a schoolgirl was rushed to hospital.

Jordan MacKenzie, from Forres, Moray, started selling ecstasy and cannabis to friends when aged just 16, before rising through the ranks to establish a network of suppliers.

Drugs sold by MacKenzie – now 18 – eventually made their way into the hands of students of both Elgin Academy and Elgin High School.

When a schoolgirl was hospitalised after taking one of the pills it sparked a major police investigation, and MacKenzie is now behind bars for his drug-dealing.

