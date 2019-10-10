Scotland struggling with injuries but Clarke hopes he can bring some joy to the Tartan Army

Scotland manager Steve Clarke hopes the national team can follow the example of tonight’s opponents Russia.

And he’s tasked his depleted squad with getting all three points in Moscow tonight.

The 2018 World Cup hosts were written off inside and outside their own country before storming to the quarter-finals.

Russia captain Artem Dzyuba recalled yesterday how they had turned round perceptions with results and an appreciation of their supporters.

And he was surprised the Scottish media did not have more faith in their national team.

With four defeats in six qualifiers, Scotland have next to no chance of a top two spot in Group I but still have the play-offs in March to attempt to secure Hampden appearances at Euro 2020.

And Clarke aims to emulate Russia’s achievements in restoring the feelgood factor to the country’s football fans.

Clarke said in the Luzhniki Stadium: “Just as I was sitting in the changing-rooms I saw the comments from Dzyuba and they were very good I thought, the way he spoke about the supporters getting behind the Russian national team and being very supportive.

“There was a time when there was a disconnect between the Russian fans and the Russian team and now they have that togetherness.

“Hopefully, we can build that with the Scottish fans and, hopefully, find ourselves taking part in a tournament that some part of it is going to be in Scotland.”

Clarke stressed there was no leeway for blooding new caps in Moscow tonight after losing yet another player to injury.

Kenny McLean has joined Norwich team-mate Grant Hanley and Ryan Jack in dropping out of the squad for tonight’s European Championship qualifier in Moscow.

Clarke’s squad had already been decimated by injuries in central defence and up front.

The Scotland boss has already given up on automatic qualification, with Scotland nine points off second-placed Russia with four games left while the hosts are also 22 goals better off.

Clarke is building for the play-offs in March but he will not sacrifice the potential to get results to experiment.

“No free hits,” Clarke said.

“I would like to pick up 12 points from the remaining four games. Obviously, it’s a tough one in Russia but there’s no free hits.

“We owe it to the thousand or so Tartan Army fans that are coming over as well to put on a good performance and, hopefully, go away with three points.

“Every match you go into you want to achieve the maximum, which is three points. I want a good performance level, I want a good performance level in the next four matches. My belief is always that if your performance level is good enough, the points will follow.”

With McLean’s absence coming on top of Scott McTominay’s suspension, Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has a decent chance of making his international debut.

“It’s always disappointing when you lose players from the squad and overnight we have lost Kenny McLean as well,” Clarke said.

“It’s another blow but a great chance for someone else. It’s part and parcel of international football.

“It’s always disappointing to lose a player so late in the week. When Kenny reported, he had a little niggle. It’s not correct for me to say what it is, that’s for his club to work out.

“We were all pretty confident that Kenny would make it but the last 24 hours it didn’t get any better, it actually got a little bit worse.”

Uncapped Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland is the only out-and-out centre-forward in the squad with the likes of Steven Naismith, Oli McBurnie and Leigh Griffiths missing.