The son of a woman who died in her Aberdeen home was today charged in connection with her death.

Detectives launched an investigation after Carol Milne, 59, died in her home on Clifton Road, Woodside, in the early hours of yesterday.

Mrs Milne’s 24-year-old son was arrested yesterday and has now been charged in connection with her death, and is expected in court on Monday.

