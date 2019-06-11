Scotland skipper Andy Robertson says side ‘needs to be streetwise’ against Belgium

Skipper Andy Robertson insists Scotland need to be “streetwise” when they face Belgium in Brussels tonight.

The Liverpool left-back was in the side which were brushed aside 4-0 by the Red Devils in a friendly at Hampden Park in September last year.

Robertson, though, is confident the squad has improved since then.

The former Dundee United defender said: “We have learned a lot. We have developed as a squad.

“It was a relatively new squad then with a lot of changes.

“We made disastrous mistakes in that game and that’s what we need to cut out, that’s the ones that killed us that night and we need to learn from them.

“We need to be a lot more streetwise and try to frustrate them and the longer it goes, hopefully that happens and we grow in confidence.”