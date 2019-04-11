SCOTLAND: Sheriff fines four jurors for failing to appear for jury duty

A sheriff has ordered four people who didn’t turn up for jury duty to pay a total of £1,500 in fines and warned that jurors can’t ignore the rules “willy-nilly”.

Sheriff Graeme Napier hauled the four into the dock to explain themselves and revealed their absences almost meant a court case could not take place.

All four had their £500 fines upheld, although two were remitted – reduced – to £250, after they admitted failing to appear for a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

