SCOTLAND: Sex offender who told woman ‘I like being a paedo’ avoids jail

A sex offender who repeatedly sent obscene messages to a woman on Facebook and Instagram has been told to do 125 hours of unpaid work.

Brian Hay, 34, contacted the woman using Facebook Messenger on September 16 – but the messages were unwanted.

The Aberdeen man has previous convictions for sex offences including possessing and creating indecent images of children, the court heard.

The woman realised it was the same man who had contacted her on Instagram requesting nude images, and in one of the sexually graphic messages Hay sent, he told the woman: “I like being a paedo.”

