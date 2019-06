A woman has died after being struck by lightning while out walking in Lochaber.

Police said two members of a walking group comprising seven people were struck by the lightning and injured.

The coastguard helicopter, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and Scottish Ambulance service helimed and ambulances were sent to the scene, with two airlifted to hospital in Fort William.

Medical journal the BMJ estimates the chances of dying from being struck by lightning to be one-in-10,000,000.

