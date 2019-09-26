SCOTLAND: School staff member posts video ‘appearing to mock child in class’

An investigation has been launched after a pupil support assistant posted a video appearing to mock a child in class.

Highland Council is carrying out an internal investigation after the clip, which was uploaded to a messaging app, was reported.

Furious parents last night demanded the local authority take a stronger stance against cyber-bullying.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The clip is believed to include audio in which the child is talking, and the video is captioned “will you shut up?”

A Highland Council spokesman said the local authority was aware of the matter and that an internal investigation was under way.

For the full story, see The Press and Journal website.