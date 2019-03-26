SCOTLAND: School friends pay tribute to tragic teen Liam Smith found dead in remote woodlands

Floral tributes were piled high outside the school of tragic Liam Smith yesterday as his devastated family said their “hearts are broken” over his death.

The 16-year-old’s Aberdeen schoolboy’s body was found in a remote woodland on Friday, four months after he went missing.

His mother, Alix Smith, said the family were struggling to come to terms with their “enormous loss” as she thanked all those who had helped in the search, adding that the family’s “hearts were broken”.

At Westhill Academy yesterday, classmates of the “well-known and widely-liked” teenage left flowers, photographs and cards in the playground, along with a signed school football shirt.

