SCOTLAND: Romanian nurse struck off register for sexually assaulting woman

A nurse has been struck off after being convicted of sexual assault.

Silviu Maciuca pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last year, and was placed on the sex offenders register for three years.

The 42-year-old Romanian inappropriately touched the woman at an address in Aberdeen on September 27, 2017.

Now the Nursing and Midwifery Council have ruled his fitness to practice is impaired, and agreed to strike him off.

They ruled he had “failed to show any form of remorse” and were concerned there was a “high risk of repetition”.

For the full story, see the Press and Journal website.