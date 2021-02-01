Scotland has recorded a further six deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figure brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,112.

Speaking at her daily briefing in Edinburgh, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reminded people that the figure reported on a Monday is often low due to registration offices being closed at the weekend.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 848 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is down from 1,003 on Sunday.

The daily test positivity rate is 9.5%, up slightly from 8.1% on the previous day.

There are 1,958 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, an increase of 17 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 143 are in intensive care, which is the same as the previous day.

So far 575,897 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Ms Sturgeon told how 98% of all residents in older care homes across the country have also received their first dose of the vaccine, and that 80% of those over the age of 80 in the community have also had their first jab.

She added that by the end of this week all those in the 70-79 age group as well as adults classed as extremely clinically vulnerable will have received a letter inviting them to get their first dose of the vaccine.

Update on further measures to come on Tuesday

The First Minister will make a statement to MSPs on Tuesday, updating them on lockdown.

While the Scottish Government has already said the current restrictions will last till at least the middle of February, Ms Sturgeon said it would provide some detail on “other steps we are planning to take”.

She stressed that “the current lockdown is working”, saying the number of infections was falling.

But she added: “That said, case numbers are still high, too high, much higher than we would want them to be, so we need to get them down further – then we need to keep them as low as possible.”

Her statement will also set out how Scotland intends to go further than measures already proposed by the UK for quarantine hotels.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We have already agreed, with other countries across the UK, to introduce supervised quarantine from some countries.

“However, in our view the current UK-wide proposals don’t go far enough, so tomorrow we will provide some more information about the extent to which we intend to operate supervised quarantine here in Scotland.”

Ms Sturgeon said she would also set out measures aimed at making current travel restrictions “more effective”.

She also said: “Tomorrow’s statement is also going to cover some of the measures we will be taking to help us control the virus as we continue to suppress it, and in time gradually start to ease the lockdown restrictions.”