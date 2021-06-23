Scotland records most daily Covid cases in one day ever as Dundee rate soars

Scotland has recorded a further 2,969 cases of Covid in the previous 24 hours, the highest ever daily increase since the pandemic started.
The rate of coronavirus cases has also continued to soar in Dundee to over 400 per 100,000 population.
But the new high of cases comes after a significant increase in coronavirus tests, almost double the average over the previous seven days.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe