News / Dundee Scotland records highest number of Covid deaths since early March By Amie Flett July 15, 2021, 3:11 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 4:45 pm Scotland recorded the highest number of Covid deaths since March 10. Scotland recorded 19 Covid-related deaths on Thursday, the highest since March 10, with five in Tayside and Fife. It is the highest number of coronavirus deaths since March 10, when Scotland was in lockdown. This brings the toll of people in Scotland who tested positive for the virus within 28 days of death to 7,791. Two of Thursday's deaths were in Perth Kinross.