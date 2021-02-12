Scotland records a further 67 deaths from coronavirus

Scotland has recorded a further 67 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figure brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,666.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 830 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

The daily test positivity rate is 5.2%, up slightly from 4% on the previous day.

There are 1,472 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 27 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 115 are in intensive care, an increase of six.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman told how 30 of the patients currently in intensive care have been there for more than 28 days.

She also told how 1,113,628 people in the country had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, an increase of 64,881, from the previous day- making it the highest daily increase since the vaccination programme began.

Due to a technical issue, details regarding the number of patients from each age group who have received the vaccine so far is not available. However Ms Freeman added that they remain on course to give first doses to all 70-79-year-olds and those with a serious clinical vulnerability by February 15.

After that subject to supply, they intend to give first doses to all 65-69-year-olds by the end of February, beginning of March.

Reduction in vaccination appointments

The number of vaccine appointments in Scotland will need to be reduced in the next few weeks, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, she said: “The uptake we have seen so far has been both remarkable and very welcome.”

She said a “combination of circumstances – remarkably high uptake, a temporary reduction in supply from Pfizer and the need to ensure people can receive second doses on time means we need to reduce the number of appointments we schedule over the next few weeks.”

Ms Freeman added: “As soon as supply improves our programme will scale up again.”

She said the vaccination programme in Scotland remains on course to hit its targets.

Stick to limit on funeral attendees

The Scottish Government has reports of people breaching the coronavirus restrictions around funerals, which limits those attending to 20.

Ms Freeman said: “I want to remind people that that limit of 20 is still in place and that unfortunately it is there for a really good reason.”

She urged people arranging a funeral to think about the restrictions when sending invitations and for people who want to attend a funeral but are unable to due to the limit to “please respect that fact”.

She said: “Maybe find out if it is possible to see the service by other means such as live-streaming and check with the person organising about the other ways in which you can pay your respects.

“But please, don’t simply turn up. This places the organisers in a terrible position and it also of course increases the risk that virus will spread as a result of the event.”