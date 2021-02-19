Scotland records a further 31 coronavirus deaths

Scotland has recorded a further 31 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 6,916.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 885 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

Of these, eight were in Angus, nine in Dundee, 13 in Perth and Kinross and 25 in Fife.

Since the pandemic began there have been 893 coronavirus deaths registered across Tayside and Fife.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.4%, up from 3.8% on the previous day.

There are 1,222 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 39 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 98 are in intensive care, an increase of three.

A total of 1,386,152 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, an increase of 31,186 since yesterday.

First doses of the vaccine have now been offered to all over 70s, all care home residents, all frontline health and care workers and all people with a serious clinical vulnerability.

74% of 65-69 year olds have been offered their first dose of the vaccine.

Return to schools an “important milestone”

John Swinney said data for the week commencing February 6 estimated one in 180 people in Scotland had coronavirus – with the Deputy First Minister saying this was the lowest rate of the four nations of the UK and provides a further indication that lockdown restrictions are having their desired effect.

His comments came ahead of Monday’s partial reopening of schools in Scotland.

Nursery children and youngsters in P1 to P3 will return to the classroom then, along with “a very limited number” of senior students at secondary who need to do essential work for their qualifications.

Mr Swinney said: “This partial return of education is an important milestone.”

He said at home, lateral flow testing for Covid-19 would be made available twice a week for staff and students at schools – with around 2,500 schools now having received testing kits.

Mr Swinney added they are working with YoungScot to provide online information and support for senior pupils who want to take part in the testing programme.

He said the first phase of testing will include childcare staff based in schools and that they are working through the practical arrangements for rolling out testing to childcare staff in other types of nursery settings.

Mr Swinney, also the Education Secretary, stressed that testing was “entirely voluntary”.

But he said: “The use of testing is a very important addition to the other safety mitigations which are already in place.”

Mr Swinney said the “key risk” from reopening schools was not transmission of the virus within them, but that opening them up again could lead to more contact between adults.

He told parents and carers they should continue to work from home, even after their children have returned to school or nursery.

“Don’t use this return as an opportunity to meet up with other parents or friends,” Mr Swinney said.

He said the Scottish Government was launching a new campaign to remind people of the importance of following coronavirus guidance.

Mr Swinney said this “emphasises the need for all of us to stay on our guard, even as our vaccination programme is rolled out”.

Publication of vaccination data

The Scottish Government will be able to publish more vaccination data than before following discussions with the UK Government and vaccine providers.

Previously, the UK Government had asked ministers not to publish data over security concerns.

Speaking at the briefing in Edinburgh on Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “As a result, the Scottish Government is publishing information today about the supplies we’ve received so far and from next week onwards will publish this data initially on a weekly basis.”

The data will be released on a Tuesday and will give information of vaccinations available until the previous Sunday.

Ms Sturgeon added: “We hope that regular publication of this data will be helpful to the media and to the public because it will give a fuller picture of the supplies we are receiving each week and will then allow for a better understanding and indeed closer scrutiny of the progress of the vaccination programme.”