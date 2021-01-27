Scotland has recorded 92 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,888.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,330 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is up from 1,049 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 6.2%, down from 8.6% on the previous day.

We've now vaccinated more than 25,000 people in Fife with their first dose of protection against COVID-19.We've also… Posted by NHS Fife on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

There are 2,016 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up six in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 145 are in intensive care, an decrease of four.

Public Health Scotland said 462,092 people in the country had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, an increase of 46,690 from the previous day.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said 95% of care home residents and 56% of over 80s living in the community have now been vaccinated.

This week’s National Records of Scotland statistics show the Tayside health board had one of the highest death tolls over the past week – suffering 48.

If the numbers are broken down by council area, Fife was the third hardest hit area with 33 deaths, behind Glasgow (43) and North Lanarkshire (48).

January 26 – 110 new local cases, 10 deaths

Tayside and Fife have recorded ten deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded two deaths, Perth and Kinross saw three, while Angus had one and Dundee had four.

The area also saw 110 new cases, up from 74 yesterday.

The new positive cases include 24 in Angus, 16 in Dundee, 20 in Perth and Kinross and 50 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 87 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,796.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,049 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is up from 752 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 9%, up from 8.6% on the previous day.

There are 2,010 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down six in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 149 are in intensive care, a decrease of two.

Public Health Scotland said 437,900 people had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine , an increase of 22,498 from the previous day.

It added that 5,538 people have received the second dose, a rise of 522.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 20,404 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,443 were in Angus, 5,679 in Dundee, 8,677 in Fife, and 3,495 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 736.