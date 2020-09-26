Scotland records 714 new cases of coronavirus – the biggest single-day jump on record

A total of 714 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours, the Scottish Government has announced – a new single-day record.

As of Saturday, 27,232 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 26,518 the day before.

This is 11.5% of newly-tested individuals, up from 9.5% the previous day.

Of the new cases, 290 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 91 in Lanarkshire and 113 in Lothian.

There are a further 76 new cases in Tayside, 46 in Fife and 16 new in Forth Valley.

No deaths of confirmed Covid-19 patients have been recorded in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities remains at 2,510.

There are 99 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up by 10 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 11 were in intensive care, the same as the day before.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter after the figures were updated.

She wrote: “This is our biggest daily tally of cases so far. Important therefore to start with some caveats.

“We are doing much more testing now than in Spring. These figures are impacted by university clusters. And Test & Protect is working hard and well.

“However we have absolutely no room for complacency – on the contrary. Cases are rising across Scotland, as in other countries.

“The number of people in hospital (99 today) has doubled in last couple of weeks. And we can only beat Covid back together – we must all play our part.

“So, please, for now, stay out of each other’s houses; stick to the 6/2 rule outdoors and in indoor public places; download protect.scot; and follow FACTS.

“We will get through this – but only if we all act to protect ourselves and each other. Let’s stick with it.”