Scotland records 64 new coronavirus deaths in past day

Scotland has recorded 64 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,166.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,707 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

The daily test positivity rate is 8.3%.

There are 1,829 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 35 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 142 are in intensive care, an increase of 8.

However 280,207 people have now received the first dose of the vaccination.

The Public Health Scotland statistics indicate an increase of 16,242 on the 191,965 vaccinated 24 hours previously.

On Wednesday it was announced 2,990 had received a second dose, but no figure was given for this during Thursday’s daily coronavirus briefing.

Nicola Sturgeon said the R number could be as high as 1.3 but this does not take account of new stricter measures which have been imposed in recent weeks.

January 13 – Scottish death toll passes 5,000

National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics show that 384 deaths where coronavirus has been listed as a suspected or contributory cause of death were registered last week across the country.

As of Sunday the total number of deaths under this measurement – where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate even if it is not confirmed by a test – had risen to 7,074, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirming this is the highest weekly figure recorded since May.

The high figure, which is 197 more than the previous week, could be due to people registering deaths that occurred over the Christmas and New Year period, Ms Sturgeon said.

A further 74 coronavirus deaths where the patient had tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days have been registered in the past 24 hours.

This takes the total of deaths under this measurement to 5,102.

Of today’s deaths, one was in Angus, three in Perth and Kinross, and four were registered in Fife.

There were 1,949 new cases of the virus recorded across Scotland, representing 10.2% of the total number of tests and taking the total number of positive cases so far to 155,372.

Of today’s cases; 592 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 358 in Lanarkshire, 192 in Lothian, 160 in Tayside and 116 in Fife.

Of the cases in Tayside; 79 were in Dundee, 29 in Angus and 51 in Perth and Kinross.

Since the start of the pandemic, Dundee has registered 5,205 cases of coronavirus, Angus has seen 2,103 and 3,105 have been registered in Perth and Kinross.

There are now 1,794 people in hospitals with the virus, an increase of 77 from the day before.

1,005 of these patients were admitted to hospital in the week up to January 7 alone, which compares to 851 in the last week of December.

134 people are in intensive care, an increase of one from Tuesday.

“All of these figures underline the severity of the pressure on the National Health Service and the fact that it is increasing,” Ms Sturgeon said.

The First Minister also confirmed that as of yesterday 191,965 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking before First Ministers Questions, Ms Sturgeon also outlined further lockdown restrictions, including banning the consumption of alcohol in outdoor public places, to try and tackle the virus.

Travellers into Scotland need to show negative Covid test

Travellers coming to Scotland will need to show proof of a negative test from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said those arriving in the country after 4am on Friday will need evidence from the past three days that they have tested negative.

Ms Sturgeon stressed that the test will need to be “highly reliable”, most likely meaning it will have to be a PCR test.

Young children may be exempt from the requirement.

She said: “I want to be very clear here, this requirement for testing before entry to the country is seen not as a substitute for the protections and mitigations in place, but as an addition to those.

“Testing before entry to the country is not a magic solution to the risk of cases being imported, so it will reinforce rather than replace our current travel restrictions.”

Those travelling from countries not on the quarantine exemption list will still need to self-isolate on arrival.