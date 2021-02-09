Scotland records 58 new coronavirus deaths in past day

Scotland has recorded 58 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,501.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 822 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is down from 928 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.2%, up from 6.6% on the previous day.

There are 1,618 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 54 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 112 are in intensive care, an increase of four.

Vaccination programme continues

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 928,122 people in the country had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, an increase of 61,299 from the previous day.

She said that this was the “highest daily figure in Scotland so far”.

She added that 99.7% of care home residents have now received a first dose of the vaccine.

Of the over 80s living in the community, “at least” 96% have received a vaccination, while 75% of the 75-79 age group and 37% of the 70-75 year olds have also been jabbed.

Second dose ‘balance’

Supplies of vaccines to Scotland will “slightly dip” in the coming weeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

She said: “We expect, over the second part of February, our supplies coming into Scotland to slightly dip for a period and that will be a UK-wide issue.

“We’ll have to think about the balance of doses that we have available that go to second doses versus the additional people we want to give first doses to.”

The First Minister said she remained determined to ensure those over the age of 50 and anyone with an underlying health condition will receive their first dose by the start of May.

Ms Sturgeon also said vaccinations were going ahead despite severe snow across Scotland, although she said that the number of people inoculated in Scotland may fall due an increase in cancellations.