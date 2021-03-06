Scotland records 555 new cases of coronavirus and 12 further fatalities

Scotland recorded 12 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 7,421.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 555 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

Of these, 15 cases were in Dundee, nine in Angus and 21 in Perth and Kinross, while 48 cases were recorded in Fife.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 939 coronavirus deaths registered across Tayside and Fife.

The daily test positivity rate is 3% down slightly from 3.1% on the previous day.

There are 639 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 27 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 63 are in intensive care.

A total of 1,743,869 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Saturday morning and 114,081 have received their second dose.