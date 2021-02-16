Scotland records 49 coronavirus deaths, with five registered in Tayside and Fife

Scotland has recorded 49 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Of these deaths, two were in Fife, two in Perth and Kinross and one in Dundee.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 6,764.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 773 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

Of these cases, 30 were in Tayside and 46 in Fife. Six cases were registered in Angus, 10 were registered in Dundee and 14 in Perth and Kinross.

Since the start of the pandemic Tayside and Fife have registered 875 deaths from coronavirus and 22,167 cases of the virus.

The daily test positivity rate is 6%, down slightly from 7% on the previous day.

There are 1,383 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 45 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 100 are in intensive care, an decrease if two.

A total of 1,288,004 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, whilst 17,137 people have received their second dose.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that 28% of the adult population in Scotland have now had a first dose of the vaccine.

She added that the government has also met it’s mid-February target to offer a first dose of the vaccine to everyone over the age of 70 and to everyone with an extreme clinical vulnerability.

Ms Sturgeon said uptake rates of the vaccine have been ‘exceptional’. She said first doses have been administered to virtually all residents in older people’s care homes and to more than 90% of residents in all care homes.

The First Minister called the progress of vaccination programme so far “outstanding”, and thanked those planning and delivering the programme as well as those who have come forward so far to be vaccinated.