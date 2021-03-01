Scotland records 386 new cases of coronavirus and zero fatalities

Scotland has recorded zero deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,131.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 386 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

Of these, 20 of the cases were in Tayside and 17 in Fife.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.5% up from 3.8% on the previous day.

There are 824 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 13 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 71 are in intensive care.

An issue with IT data means up-to-date figures of the rollout of the vaccination programme cannot be provided.

Therefore, as of 7.30am on Sunday February 28, 1,593,695 people had received their fist dose of a coronavirus vaccination.