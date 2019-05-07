Tuesday, May 7th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Scotland

SCOTLAND: Rape victim quizzed by police because she had dating app Tinder on her phone

by James Wyllie
May 7, 2019, 8:19 am
© DC ThomsonKatie Johnston
Katie Johnston
Send us a story

A woman who was brutally raped in an Aberdeen park claims that police thought she had gone to meet her attacker – because she had a dating app on her phone.

Katie Johnston was grabbed from a bench, then dragged into bushes and attacked in Union Terrace Gardens in January 2016.

During their investigation the 25-year-old, who has waived her right to anonymity so that she can speak out, handed her phone over to officers.

She was told they were checking for fingerprints on the device which could help them track down her assailant.

But Miss Johnston said she felt that when police noticed she had dating app Tinder installed, they thought she might have gone to the park for the purpose of meeting someone for sex.

For the full story, see The Press and Journal website.

Breaking

    Cancel