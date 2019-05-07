SCOTLAND: Rape victim quizzed by police because she had dating app Tinder on her phone

A woman who was brutally raped in an Aberdeen park claims that police thought she had gone to meet her attacker – because she had a dating app on her phone.

Katie Johnston was grabbed from a bench, then dragged into bushes and attacked in Union Terrace Gardens in January 2016.

During their investigation the 25-year-old, who has waived her right to anonymity so that she can speak out, handed her phone over to officers.

She was told they were checking for fingerprints on the device which could help them track down her assailant.

But Miss Johnston said she felt that when police noticed she had dating app Tinder installed, they thought she might have gone to the park for the purpose of meeting someone for sex.

