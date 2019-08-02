SCOTLAND: Rape accused tells court woman led him to toilets and took her clothes off

A man accused of raping a woman in an Aberdeen restaurant has told a court she led him by the hand to a toilet cubicle for sex.

Mark Caine is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, accused of raping a woman in the toilets of the eatery Cinnamon, when the complainer was too drunk or high on cocaine to give consent.

Giving evidence yesterday, the 40-year-old told the jury that the woman had instigated the tryst during an after-hours gathering in the former Union Street restaurant on February 12 last year.

Caine said: “She insinuated we should go to the bathroom. She told me to have sex with her and took her clothes off.”

For the full story, see The Evening Express website.