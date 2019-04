An Aberdeenshire teenager has been reported missing.

Conor McKenzie, 19, is from the Newtonhill area and was last seen at around 6pm last night in the Torry area of Aberdeen.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face Parka Jacket with a fur hood, navy tracksuit bottoms and luminous yellow adidas yeezy trainers.

Inquiries suggest that Conor may have made his way to the Newtonhill area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 0084 of April 4.